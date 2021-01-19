HSBC to axe 82 branches in UK this year as footfall drops

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said on Tuesday it planned to axe 82 branches in Britain this year after a fall in footfall across its retail network and a surge in digital banking.

The lender said it would be left with 511 branches in the UK following the closures, with many of the remaining branches set to be refurbished.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

