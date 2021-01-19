HSBC to axe 82 branches in UK this year as footfall drops

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

HSBC said on Tuesday it planned to axe 82 branches in Britain this year after a fall in footfall across its retail network and a surge in digital banking.

The lender said it would be left with 511 branches in the UK following the closures, with many of the remaining branches set to be refurbished.

