HSBC Tightens Private Credit Strategy Amid Rising Sector Concerns

HSBC Holdings HSBC is adopting a more cautious stance toward private credit, becoming one of the latest global banks to trim exposure to the asset class as concerns over underwriting standards continue to mount.



According to a Financial Times report, Europe’s largest lender has decided not to renew financing for certain higher-risk private credit funds, choosing instead to prioritize clients and transactions that offer more attractive risk-adjusted returns.



The move comes at a time when regulators and investors are taking a closer look at the rapidly expanding private credit market, following several high-profile corporate failures that have raised questions about lending discipline and portfolio transparency.



HSBC’s strategy primarily affects back-leverage facilities, through which banks extend financing to private credit funds that subsequently lend to businesses. Although these arrangements can generate healthy fee and interest income, they also expose banks to losses if the underlying loan portfolios deteriorate.



Rather than exiting the business altogether, HSBC is refining its approach by concentrating on lower-risk private credit funds and transactions that align with its long-term growth strategy. The bank has reiterated that it remains committed to serving private credit clients through a platform supported by centralized oversight and disciplined risk management, signaling that the quality of lending is taking precedence over rapid balance-sheet expansion.

Main Reason Behind HSBC’s Reassessment

HSBC’s reassessment follows losses particularly linked to the collapse of U.K. mortgage lender Market Financial Solutions, an event that has become a defining example of the risks associated with complex private lending structures.



Earlier this year, HSBC recorded an approximately $400-million charge tied to financing provided to Atlas SP, whose lending exposure included Market Financial Solutions. The fallout was not limited to HSBC. Barclays BCS also suffered a significant setback, booking a £228-million provision related to the same borrower.



The losses at both HSBC and BCS have highlighted the challenges banks face when providing financing to private credit vehicles with indirect exposure to opaque loan portfolios. HSBC’s experience, alongside Barclays, has reinforced the industry’s growing emphasis on tighter underwriting standards and stronger credit monitoring.



HSBC’s decision reflects a broader shift across the banking industry as institutions reassess their appetite for risk within the $3.5-trillion private credit market. As financing conditions become more selective, private credit funds may face higher funding costs and greater pressure to demonstrate the quality of their loan portfolios.

HSBC’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, HSBC shares have gained 21.5%, outperforming the industry’s 14.6% growth.



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Currently, HSBC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Another stock from the same space, which can be considered as an investment option currently, is UBS Group UBS. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s current-year earnings has been revised 2.4% higher over the past 30 days. UBS shares have gained 8.1% in the past six months. It also carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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