HSBC taps UBS' Gautam Anand for key South Asia private banking role - memo

November 28, 2023 — 12:59 am EST

By Anirudh Saligrama

Nov 28 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L has hired UBS Group UBSG.S banker Gautam Anand as the global coordinator for affluent Indian clients across the Middle East, North Africa and Europe, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Anand, with over 25 years of experience in the private banking industry, was crucial in expanding UBS' South Asian and global Indian client network across Asia, according to the memo. He is set to assume the new role on Dec. 1.

"Our strategy is to grow Singapore as an international wealth hub as part of our ambition to be Asia's leading wealth manager," Tommy Leung, HSBC's private banking head for South Asia said, adding that Anand's appointment will further support the lender's private banking business.

Anand had joined UBS in January, before the Swiss lender took over Credit Suisse in March, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Prior to UBS, Anand spent nearly a decade with Credit Suisse where he served as a managing director and team leader at the lender's non-resident Indian business desk in Singapore until his departure last year.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

