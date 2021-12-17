HSBC suffers money-laundering déjà vu

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - HSBC, executives must be suffering from a sense of déjà vu. Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority on Friday fined https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/fca-fines-hsbc-bank-plc-deficient-transaction-monitoring-controls the global bank 63.9 million pounds for deficiencies in its anti-money laundering processes. That was almost exactly nine years after HSBC paid a then-record $1.9 billion https://www.reuters.com/article/us-hsbc-probe-idUSBRE8BA05M20121211 to U.S. authorities for failing to control suspect cash, including from Mexican drug cartels. As part of that settlement HSBC overhauled its controls, installed an external monitor to keep tabs on its progress, and signed a deferred prosecution agreement which expired in 2017.

The FCA’s fine relates to HSBC’s failings to flag suspect transactions involving UK account holders, such as a company director who had a leading role in a criminal gang, and a customer later jailed for smuggling cigarettes. But it’s weird that the watchdog took so long. It reduced the fine by 30% because HSBC “agreed to settle at the earliest opportunity”. Presumably the bank would have preferred to do so much sooner. (By Peter Thal Larsen)

