HSBC, Standard Chartered face pressure from Hong Kong to take on crypto clients - FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 14, 2023 — 08:36 pm EDT

Written by Rahat Sandhu for Reuters ->

June 15 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L and Standard Chartered STAN.L are among lenders facing pressure from Hong Kong's banking regulator to take on crypto exchanges as clients, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The UK-based lenders and the Bank of China were questioned by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority last month on why they are not accepting crypto exchanges as clients, according to the report.

