HSBC shuts down Hong Kong-based trade start-up Serai

HONG KONG, June 8 (Reuters) - A Hong Kong-based trade platform launched by HSBC Holdings HSBA.L three years ago with much fanfare has shut down after failing to build a commercially viable business, the London-headquartered bank said on Wednesday.

Serai, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Europe's biggest bank, that connected small-and-medium-sized apparel makers with component suppliers worldwide, was HSBC's first investment in a non-banking tech startup.

"The decision to wind down Serai follows a thorough business review and is a purely commercial decision," HSBC said in a statement to Reuters.

"We regret to inform you that Serai will be winding down all operations," Serai said on the now-defunct website.

"Despite a huge amount of progress made by the team, it has proven difficult to build a commercially viable business. As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close our doors," it said.

(Reporting by Selena Li and Anshuman Daga; editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jason Neely)

