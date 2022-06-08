Commodities

HSBC shuts down Hong Kong-based trade start-up Serai

Contributors
Selena Li Reuters
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

A Hong Kong-based trade platform launched by HSBC Holdings three years ago with much fanfare has shut down after failing to build a commercially viable business, the London-headquartered bank said on Wednesday.

Serai, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Europe's biggest bank, that connected small-and-medium-sized apparel makers with component suppliers worldwide, was HSBC's first investment in a non-banking tech startup.

"The decision to wind down Serai follows a thorough business review and is a purely commercial decision," HSBC said in a statement to Reuters.

"We regret to inform you that Serai will be winding down all operations," Serai said on the now-defunct website.

"Despite a huge amount of progress made by the team, it has proven difficult to build a commercially viable business. As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close our doors," it said.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

