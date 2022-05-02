HSBC shares set to open steady after top shareholder calls for bank's break-up

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

SINGAPORE, May 3 (Reuters) - Shares in HSBC Holdings 0005.HK were set to open flat in Hong Kong trade on Tuesday after its largest shareholder, Chinese insurance giant Ping An 601318.SS, called for a break-up of the London-based bank to boost its valuations. L2N2WR21M

The Hong Kong bourse was closed on Monday for a holiday.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Richard Pullin)

