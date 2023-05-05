News & Insights

HSBC Shareholders Reject Resolutions To Spin Off Asian Business

May 05, 2023 — 09:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - At a meeting On Friday, HSBC (HSBA.L, HSBC) shareholders have rejected resolutions to spin off the company's Asian business. These Resolutions 17 and 18 were tabled by a group of shareholders represented by Lui Yu Kin. The Resolutions proposed strategy and structural reviews for the Bank and to restrict Board's ability to set the dividend.

Earlier on Friday, the company encouraged shareholders to vote against these Resolutions as its current strategy is working.

The Annual General Meeting of HSBC Holdings plc was held at The Eastside Rooms, Birmingham, UK.

