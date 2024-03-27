News & Insights

HSBC setting up $1 bln growth fund to scale up digital platform businesses in Southeast Asia

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANNAH IRELAND

March 27, 2024 — 12:25 am EDT

Written by Fanny Potkin and Yantoultra Ngui for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - HSBC on Wednesday said it is setting up a $1 billion growth fund called ASEAN Growth Fund that provides lending to companies that are scaling up via digital platforms across Southeast Asia.

The London-headquartered bank is tapping into Southeast Asia's digital economy, which it said is among the world's fastest growing, expecting it to hit $600 billion in value by the end of the decade from $218 billion last year.

"With a working population that is digitally native, increasing in size, and poised to consume more goods and services especially on e-commerce, ASEAN has so much potential for growth," said Amanda Murphy, HSBC's South and Southeast Asia head of commercial banking, at the launch of the fund.

Besides the $1 billion lending fund, HSBC also launched a $150 million venture debt fund dedicated to the Singapore market, to provide financing to companies in the city-state that are backed by venture capital or private equity firms.

