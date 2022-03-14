HSBC sells Greek bank branch business

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L announced on Monday it has agreed to sell its branch operations in Greece to local bank Pancreta Bank, with completion of the deal expected in the first half of 2023.

HSBC - which has been streamlining its retail business globally for years - said the sale by its HSBC Continental Europe unit was subject to consultation with unions and regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.