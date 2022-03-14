HSBC sells Greek bank branch business

HSBC announced on Monday it has agreed to sell its branch operations in Greece to local bank Pancreta Bank, with completion of the deal expected in the first half of 2023.

HSBC - which has been streamlining its retail business globally for years - said the sale by its HSBC Continental Europe unit was subject to consultation with unions and regulatory approval.

