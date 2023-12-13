News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

HSBC sees S&P 500 to rally 8% by 2024-end

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

December 13, 2023 — 03:24 am EST

Written by Subhadeep Chakravarty for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Wednesday it expects the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX to end 2024 at 5,000 points, representing an around 8% upside to the last close.

"We believe market expectations are more optimistic heading into 2024 but far from euphoric," said Head of Equity Strategy Nicole Inui.

(Reporting by Subhadeep Chakravarty; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((subhadeep.chakravarty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.