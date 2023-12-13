HSBC sees S&P 500 to rally 8% by 2024-end

Dec 13 (Reuters) - HSBC said on Wednesday it expects the U.S. benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX to end 2024 at 5,000 points, representing an around 8% upside to the last close.

"We believe market expectations are more optimistic heading into 2024 but far from euphoric," said Head of Equity Strategy Nicole Inui.

(Reporting by Subhadeep Chakravarty; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

