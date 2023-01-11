HSBC sees Fed doing final 50-bps hike in February, rate cuts in 2024

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely hike interest rates for the last time at the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 monetary policy meeting, raising them by 50 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.75%-5.00%, HSBC said in a research note on Wednesday.

The bank also expects about 50 bps in rate cuts next year.

HSBC also said it anticipates the European Central Bank to deliver 50-bp rate increases in February and March.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.