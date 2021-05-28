HSBC says U.S. remains key market, following retail exit

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said the United States remains key to its growth plans, a day after announcing the sale of its mass market retail U.S. banking business in a country where it has long struggled to make strong profits.

HSBC's business in the U.S. will focus on internationally-orientated corporate customers, chief executive Noel Quinn said at the lender's annual shareholder meeting in London.

(Reporting By Lawrence White Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.