HSBC says U.S. remains key market, following retail exit
LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said the United States remains key to its growth plans, a day after announcing the sale of its mass market retail U.S. banking business in a country where it has long struggled to make strong profits.
HSBC's business in the U.S. will focus on internationally-orientated corporate customers, chief executive Noel Quinn said at the lender's annual shareholder meeting in London.
(Reporting By Lawrence White Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
