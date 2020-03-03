HSBC says maintains best lending rate unchanged at 5%

HONG KONG, March 4 (Reuters) - HSBC 0005.HK, HSBA.L maintains its best lending rate in Hong Kong unchanged at 5%, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hong Kong's central bank lowered its base rate earlier in the morning by 50 basis points after the Federal Reserve's emergency cut of the same margin on Tuesday.

The city's monetary policy tracks that of the United States as its currency HKD=D3 is pegged to the greenback.

The bank also said it will not change its savings rate for its Hong Kong dollar savings deposits.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Noah Sin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Noah.Sin@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2841 5782; Reuters Messaging: noah.sin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/noah_sin))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.