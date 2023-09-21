News & Insights

HSBC says it keeps best lending rate in Hong Kong unchanged

September 21, 2023 — 12:11 am EDT

Written by Donny Kwok for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Sept 21 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings 0005.HKHSBA.L said on Thursday it will keep its best lending rate in Hong Kong unchanged at 5.875%, after the city's de facto central bank kept the base rate charged through its overnight discount window unchanged.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

