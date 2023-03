LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said on Monday it had acquired the UK subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank for 1 pound.

"This acquisition makes excellent strategic sense for our business in the UK," HSBC CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; editing by John O'Donnell)

