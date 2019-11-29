Markets

HSBC, Santander UK to refund customers for breaking CMA order

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Britain's competition watchdog said HSBC and Santander UK had agreed to refund customers after they broke a legal order that ensures customers receive text alerts before banks charge them for going into an unarranged overdraft.

HSBC was found to have broken twice a part of the Competition and Market Authority's (CMA) Retail Banking Market Investigation Order and is refunding 8 million pounds ($10.26 million) to 115,000 customers, the CMA said on Friday.

Santander broke the order six times and has agreed to issue a refund but has yet to confirm the number of customers affected and how much it will refund, it added.

