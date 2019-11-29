HSBC, Santander UK to refund customers for breaking CMA order

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain's competition watchdog said HSBC HSBA.L and Santander UK SANS_pa.L had agreed to refund customers after they broke a legal order that ensures customers receive text alerts before banks charge them for going into an unarranged overdraft.

HSBC was found to have broken twice a part of the Competition and Market Authority's (CMA) Retail Banking Market Investigation Order and is refunding 8 million pounds ($10.26 million) to 115,000 customers, the CMA said on Friday.

Santander broke the order six times and has agreed to issue a refund but has yet to confirm the number of customers affected and how much it will refund, it added.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

