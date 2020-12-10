HSBC returns to AT1 after two-year absence

Adds detail, colour

By Tom Revell, William Hoffman

LONDON-NEW YORK, December 10 (IFR) - HSBC sold its first Additional Tier 1 issuance in over two years on Thursday, printing a US$1.5bn perpetual non-call 10-year, the proceeds of which will be used to refinance legacy hybrid Tier 1 securities.

Sole bookrunner HSBC landed the SEC-registered deal at 4.6%, in from initial price thoughts of 5.25% area.

At that level, the note launched roughly flat to if not inside fair value, which bankers saw around 4.625%-4.75%, extrapolating from HSBC's secondaries.

HSBC's US$3bn 6% perpetual non-call May 2027s were bid at a yield of 4.41% at Thursday's open, while its US$1.8bn 6.5% perpetual non-call 2028s were bid at 4.57%, according to Tradeweb figures.

HSBC said proceeds from the new debt raise will be used to redeem its US$1.45bn 6.2% preference shares.

The legacy Tier 1 note was issued back in 2005 with a first call in December 2010 and is now callable at any time. It is currently eligible as AT1 capital under grandfathering rules, but will lose eligibility from 2022.

"Refinancing the legacy Tier 1 instrument was something HSBC was always going to do, so the view was when they had completed their TLAC issuance programme for the year, and while the market was still in excellent shape, that they wanted to be proactive," said a source familiar with the deal.

"They could have done this refinancing next year, but decided to bring it forward given the market is open and in good shape."

The final book for the deal stood at US$9.4bn.

Bankers said the strong demand for the deal reflects the widely held view that AT1 still has room to compress versus less subordinated, lower-yielding bank products next year.

Market participants note that the product still offers a pick-up versus high yield corporate bonds and argue the risks AT1s entail for investors have become more distant this year, with banks well-supported by regulators and highly capitalised going into the current crisis.

"There is a view that, next year, yield products are one of the products that will do better in terms of relative performance, so it makes sense for accounts to stock up on AT1," said a syndicate banker away from the lead.

Subordinated paper has been much sought after in the US bond market as Santander, Credit Suisse and Citigroup have each priced sub paper inside or flat to fair value in recent weeks. Credit Suisse was the last European lender to issue a dollar AT1, pricing a US$1.5bn perpetual non-call 2030 transaction at 4.5% on December 2. The deal was bid at a yield of 4.55% on Thursday.

Bankers away from the deal suggested HSBC's choice of currency helped to ensure the deal was not affected by any permutations from an ECB meeting on Thursday or last-ditch Brexit trade talks.

HSBC's last AT1 was a £1bn transaction in September 2018. Its last AT1 in US dollars came in March 2018, when it sold the US$1.8bn 6.5% perpetual non-call 10-year.

HSBC currently has US$21bn equivalent of AT1 debt outstanding split across 12 tranches, half of which are in US dollars, according to CreditSights.

"HSBC's optimal level for AT1 capital is around 2.06%, factoring in the Pillar 2A requirement, so this new issue will provide some additional AT1 headroom, providing a buffer against RWA inflation or FX movements," said Simon Adamson, chief executive and head of global financials research at CreditSights.

The bank's next AT1 call comes up in June 2021, when it can redeem its US$2bn 6.875% perpetual issue.

The new deal is expected to be rated Baa3/BBB (Moody's/Fitch).

(Reporting by Tom Revell; Editing by Robert Hogg, Alex Chambers)

((tom.revell@refinitiv.com; +44 (0) 7557 138961))