HSBC Restructures to Boost Strategic Growth

HSBC Holdings plc is streamlining its organizational structure into four main businesses to enhance strategic execution and focus on growth in key markets, including the UK and Hong Kong. This reorganization aims to reduce process duplication and improve agility, positioning HSBC to increase leadership and market share in its strongest areas. The changes will take effect from January 2025, aligning the Group’s functions to better serve customers.

