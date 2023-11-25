HSBC restores mobile banking services for thousands of UK customers

Nov 25 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said on Saturday that online and mobile banking services had been restored to thousands of customers in Britain affected by an outage.

Users started reporting complaints shortly after 0700 GMT on Friday, according to Downdetector, which tracks service outages.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.