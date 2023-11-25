News & Insights

HSBC restores mobile banking services for thousands of UK customers

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 25, 2023 — 04:25 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Nov 25 (Reuters) - HSBC HSBA.L said on Saturday that online and mobile banking services had been restored to thousands of customers in Britain affected by an outage.

Users started reporting complaints shortly after 0700 GMT on Friday, according to Downdetector, which tracks service outages.

