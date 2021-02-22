HSBC reshuffles senior management roles

HSBC on Monday announced a series of senior management changes, as it prepares to announce full year results and an updated strategy the next day.

The bank appointed Nuno Matos as Chief Executive of its wealth and personal banking business, while Colin Bell became head of HSBC's European business.

Michael Roberts was appointed CEO for the United States and Americas, while Stephen Moss will move to Dubai as head of the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey business, the bank said.

