HSBC Reportedly Launches Strategic Review Of Singapore Insurance Unit

January 15, 2026 — 09:29 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Bloomberg reported that HSBC Holdings Plc has initiated a strategic review of its insurance operations in Singapore, as part of the Group's ongoing efforts to simplify its global business portfolio.

The report noted that the review will focus on HSBC Life Singapore and will consider all available options for the insurance manufacturing business, though no decisions have yet been made.

According to the report, the initiative underscores HSBC's commitment to aligning its businesses with the Group's long-term strategy and delivering sustainable value to customers and shareholders.

