HSBC Reiterates Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt (GGAL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2025, HSBC reiterated coverage of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:GGAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.49% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt is $32.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.43 to a high of $80.91. The average price target represents an increase of 23.49% from its latest reported closing price of $26.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt is 1,289,022MM, a decrease of 76.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 58.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 11.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GGAL is 0.41%, an increase of 15.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 36,867K shares. The put/call ratio of GGAL is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GQG Partners holds 3,128K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

GQGPX - GQG PARTNERS EMERGING MARKETS EQUITY FUND Investor Shares holds 2,040K shares.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,937K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,273K shares , representing an increase of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 27.94% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,921K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,501K shares , representing an increase of 21.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 8.83% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 1,789K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares , representing an increase of 29.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GGAL by 26.92% over the last quarter.

