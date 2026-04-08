HSBC Refines Australia Exit Strategy With Focus on Loan Portfolio Sale

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC has revived efforts to divest its Australian retail banking business, but the approach has evolved. Instead of selling the entire unit in one transaction, the bank is now prioritizing the sale of its loan portfolio. The news was first reported by The Australian.



First-round non-binding bids are expected by late April, signaling renewed momentum in the process.



HSBC’s local operations include a $26-billion loan book alongside $16 billion in deposits, with retail banking, such as mortgages and credit cards, contributing 65% of activity. The divestment strategy resembles HSBC’s earlier exit from New Zealand, wherein a phased approach was adopted.



Major players likely to participate include Apollo Global Management, Cerberus Capital Management and Ares Capital Management — all experienced in acquiring loan assets.



This interest mirrors previous transactions in Australia’s lending space. Cerberus acquired Westpac’s auto loan business in 2021, while Pepper Money, backed by KKR and Pimco, purchased Westpac’s $21.4-billion Rams portfolio.

Move Aligns With HSBC’s Global Restructuring Goals

The move reflects HSBC’s broader global strategy of concentrating on core markets like Hong Kong and the U.K., while sharpening its presence across Asia. The bank has been actively exiting non-core geographies and reallocating capital toward higher-return regions.



Alongside portfolio restructuring, HSBC is undertaking a sweeping operational overhaul. A partnership with Mistral AI aims to accelerate generative AI adoption, while a $1.5-billion cost-saving program is underway. The bank is also considering workforce reductions as part of a long-term efficiency drive.



Growth remains centered in Asia, where HSBC is strengthening its wealth management franchise. In India, the bank is scaling up rapidly with new branches, private banking initiatives and strategic investments, positioning itself to capture rising demand from high-net-worth clients.

HSBC’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, HSBC shares have rallied 26.5%, outperforming the industry’s 10.7% growth.



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Currently, HSBC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Divestiture Efforts By Other Financial Firms

Last month, Reuters reported that Deutsche Bank AG’s DB India retail business is set to be acquired by Kotak Mahindra Bank in a deal estimated at $480.3 million.



The deal, under which Kotak Mahindra Bank is expected to acquire the business, is said to include Deutsche Bank’s retail loan and deposit franchise in India. The portfolio reportedly spans personal loans, mortgages, small-business lending and parts of its wealth business. The move fits squarely into Deutsche Bank’s broader restructuring strategy under CEO Christian Sewing.



In February 2026, Citigroup C announced the completion of the sale of its Russian banking subsidiary, AO Citibank, to Renaissance Capital. The transaction marks the final step in Citi’s full exit from its operations in Russia and transfers all remaining businesses, along with nearly 800 employees.



The sale of AO Citibank strengthens Citigroup’s capital position and streamlines its balance sheet.

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