HSBC Q4 profit rockets 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L reported a better-than-expected 92% surge in quarterly profit on Tuesday as rising interest rates swelled its net interest income, encouraging Europe's largest bank to reiterate it could meet a key performance target for this year.

The bank said it intended to pay a special dividend of $0.21 per share, as a priority use of the proceeds from the $10 billion sale of its Canada business, once that disposal is complete late this year.

