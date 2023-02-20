HSBC Q4 profit rockets 92% as rising interest rates boost revenue

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 20, 2023 — 11:12 pm EST

Written by Anshuman Daga and Lawrence White for Reuters ->

Adds dividend announcement in second paragraph

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L reported a better-than-expected 92% surge in quarterly profit on Tuesday as rising interest rates swelled its net interest income, encouraging Europe's largest bank to reiterate it could meet a key performance target for this year.

The bank said it intended to pay a special dividend of $0.21 per share, as a priority use of the proceeds from the $10 billion sale of its Canada business, once that disposal is complete late this year.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Lawrence White; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.