HSBC Q3 profit misses estimates, to buy back $3 bln of shares

By Selena Li

HONG KONG/LONDON Oct 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L reported on Monday a 240% increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit as higher interest rates boosted the bank's profitability and helped it fund a fresh $3 billion share buyback.

Europe's largest bank posted a pre-tax profit of $7.7 billion for the July to September quarter, versus $3.2 billion a year earlier, but the result trailed the $8.1 billion mean average estimate of brokers compiled by HSBC.

The London-headquartered bank with a market value of $118.6 billion said it aimed to complete the share buyback by next February, lifting the total buybacks announced this year to $7 billion.

In the third-quarter results, the lender booked a $500 million impairment related to the commercial real estate sector in mainland China.

"We continue to monitor risks related to our exposures in mainland China’s commercial real estate sector closely, and there remains a degree of uncertainty in the forward economic outlook, particularly in the UK," the company said in the results statement.

(Reporting by Selena Li in Hong Kong and Lawrence White in London; Editing by Jamie Freed)

