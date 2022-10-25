HSBC Q3 Profit Down; Lifts FY22 NII View, Cuts FY23 Forecast - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Banking major HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter profit before tax declined 42 percent to $3.15 billion from last year's $5.40 billion. Earnings per share were $0.10, down from $0.17 in the prior year.

The latest results included $2.4 billion impairment related to the planned disposal of French retail business.

Adjusted profit before tax was $6.51 billion, compared to $5.51 billion a year ago.

Revenue climbed 28 percent to $14.30 billion from last year's $11.20 billion.

Looking ahead, the company said its fiscal 2022 net Interest Income has been upgraded to around $32 billion, compared to previously expected net interest income of at least $31 billion.

For fiscal 2023, the company now expects net interest income of at least $36 billion, down from previous estimate of at least $37 billion.

The NII assumptions for 2023 are cautious at this early stage, due to recent volatility in FX and interest rate markets.

Further, the bank said it expects to have a 50 percent dividend payout ratio for FY23 and FY24.

