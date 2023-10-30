News & Insights

HSBC Q3 pre-tax profit more than doubles but misses estimates

Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

October 30, 2023 — 12:10 am EDT

Written by Selena Li and Lawrence White for Reuters ->

HONG KONG/LONDON Oct 30 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L reported a 240% increase in third-quarter pre-tax profit on Monday as higher interest rates boosted profitability, although it missed market estimates.

Europe's largest bank with a market value of $118.6 billion posted a pre-tax profit of $7.7 billion for the July to September quarter, versus $3.2 billion a year earlier, trailing the $8.1 billion mean average estimate of brokers compiled by HSBC.

