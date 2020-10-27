HSBC Q3 Pre-Tax Profit Decreases Y/Y on Decline in Revenues

HSBC Holdings’ HSBC third-quarter 2020 pre-tax profit of $3.1 billion represents a decline of 36.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.



Shares of the company gained 6.8% in pre-market trading. However, a full day’s trading session will depict a better picture.



The company recorded lower revenues in the quarter along with a decline in expenses. Capital ratios were decent.

Revenues & Expenses Decline

Adjusted total revenues of $12.1 billion decreased 9.6% year over year. Reported revenues were down 10.7% year over year to $11.9 billion.



Adjusted operating expenses declined 2.6% from the prior-year quarter to $7.4 billion.



Common equity Tier 1 ratio as of Sep 30, 2020, was 15.6%, up from 14.7% as of Dec 31, 2019. Leverage ratio was 5.4%, up from 5.3% at the end of December 2019.

Performance by Business Lines

Wealth and Personal Banking: The segment reported $1.2 billion in pre-tax profit, down 13.9% year over year. The decline was due to a fall in revenues, partly offset by lower costs.



Commercial Banking: The segment reported pre-tax profit of $1.2 billion, down 23.8% from the prior-year quarter. The segment recorded a decline in revenues and expenses.



Global Banking and Markets: Pre-tax profit of $998 million for the segment declined 18.3% from the prior-year quarter end. The decrease primarily resulted from higher operating expenses.



Corporate Centre: The segment reported pre-tax loss of $336 million against pre-tax profit of $633 million recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Guidance

The company projects expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges in the lower end of $8-$13 billion for 2020.



It expects to reduce 2022 annual expense base by more than the previously mentioned $31 billion.



HSBC expects to exceed its $100 billion gross risk-weighted asset (“RWA”) reduction target by the end of 2022.



Lower global interest rates are projected to continue to hurt net interest income in 2020.

Our Viewpoint

Global economic slowdown, low interest rate environment across the globe and weak loan demand are expected to continue to hamper HSBC’s revenue growth to some extent in the near term. Moreover, the continued coronavirus outbreak-induced ambiguity is likely to hurt its financials.



Also, while the company’s initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support financials over the long term, these efforts might lead to a rise in expenses in the near term, which might hurt the bottom line to some extent.

