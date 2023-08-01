HSBC Q2 Results Climb, Raises FY23 Outlook; Plans Up To $2 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - Banking major HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) reported Tuesday that its second-quarter profit before tax increased 89 percent to $8.77 billion from last year's $4.64 billion.

Profit after tax was $7.05 billion, up 28 percent from $5.50 billion a year ago.

Revenue was $16.71 billion, a growth of 36 percent from last year's $12.24 billion. Revenues were benefited by growth across all of global businesses, primarily reflecting interest rate rises.

There were good performances in insurance in WPB and in Debt Capital Markets in GBM, which offset reductions in Global Foreign Exchange and Equities.

Further, the Board has approved a second interim dividend of $0.10 per share.

The company also intends to initiate a further share buy-back of up to $2 billion, which is expected to commence shortly and complete within three months.

Looking ahead, citing the current market consensus for global central bank rates, HSBC said it has raised fiscal 2023 guidance for net interest income to above $35 billion.

The company previously expected net interest income to be at least $34 billion in 2023, after including an approximately $2 billion reduction due to the implementation of IFRS 17 'Insurance Contracts'.

