HSBC profit more than triples on higher rates

Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

May 02, 2023 — 12:10 am EDT

HONG KONG, May 2 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L reported a 212% increase in quarterly profit on Tuesday, as it benefitted from rising interest rates around the world.

Europe's largest bank posted a pretax profit of $12.9 billion for the first quarter ended March, versus $4.2 billion a year earlier.

The results were better than the $8.64 billion average estimate of 17 analysts compiled by HSBC.

The London-headquartered bank announced the first of a new cycle of buybacks along with the results of up to $2 billion.

