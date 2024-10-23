HSBC price target raised to 830 GBp from 825 GBp at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on HSBC (HSBC) to 830 GBp from 825 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
