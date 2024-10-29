HSBC price target raised to 761 GBp from 753 GBp at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised the firm’s price target on HSBC (HSBC) to 761 GBp from 753 GBp and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on HSBC:
- Morning Movers: McDonald’s lower, Pfizer higher after earnings releases
- HSBC reports Q3 pretax profit $8.48B, consensus $7.6B
- HSBC announces new $3B share buyback program
- HSBC says guidance remains unchanged
- Is HSBC a Buy, Before Earnings?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.