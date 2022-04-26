HSBC Posts Lower Q1 Results

Markets

(RTTNews) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) reported first-quarter profit after tax of $3.44 billion or $0.14 per share compared to $4.57 billion or $0.19 per share last year.

Profit before tax amounted to $4.17 billion versus $5.78 billion in the previous year. Adjusted profit before tax was $4.71 billion versus $6.28 billion reported a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $12.46 billion from $12.99 billion generated in the prior year period.

