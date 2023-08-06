HSBC plans two senior unsecured dollar issuances – term sheet

Adds details of issuances

SYDNEY, Aug 7 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings HSBA.L is planning two senior unsecured dollar issuances, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

HSBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The bank is considering a four-year non call three-year fixed to floating rate note and a note with the same tenure at a floating rate, the term sheet said.

Their sizes were not outlined in the term sheet.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

