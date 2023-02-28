HSBC plans to issue $2 bln worth of securities, list in Ireland

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 28, 2023 — 07:16 pm EST

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings 0005.HK, HSBA.L said on Wednesday it intends to issue next week $2 billion worth of 8% convertible securities, which are expected to trade on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange within a month of issuance.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.