HSBC plans to issue $2 bln worth of securities, list in Ireland

March 1 (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings 0005.HK, HSBA.L said on Wednesday it intends to issue next week $2 billion worth of 8% convertible securities, which are expected to trade on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange within a month of issuance.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.