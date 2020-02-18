HSBC Plans To Cut 35,000 Jobs Over Three Years

(RTTNews) - HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L), which reported weak profit in fiscal 2019, plans to cut around 35,000 employees over the next three years, reports said.

Interim Chief Executive Noel Quinn said the company's staff numbers could drop by 15%. The company currently employs 235,000 people.

Quinn said, "We are looking at an endgame of closer to 200,000."

The job cuts reportedly will be in its European and U.S. investment banking businesses, particularly in fixed income.

The company also plans to reduce assets worth $100 billion, and also projects $7.2 billion in charges.

