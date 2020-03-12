HSBC names veteran Hingston as Asia head of combined wealth business

HONG KONG, March 12 (Reuters) - HSBC Group Holdings PLC HSBA.L on Thursday named veteran Greg Hingston as the Asia Pacific head of its newly combined retail wealth and private banking business units, which manage a total $1.4 trillion in assets.

The Asia-focussed lender last month announced the merger of its global private banking and retail wealth businesses to create a new wealth and personal banking business, part of a radical strategy overhaul at Europe's largest lender by assets.

Hingston, whose new role will be effective from April 1, has been with HSBC for nearly 14 years and is currently the head of wealth and personal banking in Hong Kong, the lender's single most important market globally.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Jan Harvey)

