HSBC Names Pam Kaur as New CFO

October 22, 2024 — 12:14 am EDT

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings has announced Pam Kaur as the new Group Chief Financial Officer, effective January 2025. Kaur, who joined HSBC in 2013 and brings nearly 40 years of financial services experience, will succeed Jon Bingham, who returns to his role as Global Financial Controller. This appointment is seen as a strategic move to leverage Kaur’s global expertise for HSBC’s future growth.

