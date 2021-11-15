HSBC names co-heads for Asia commercial banking business

HSBC Holdings PLC appointed two executives to run its commercial banking business in Asia Pacific and said its current regional head will lead HSBC UK's commercial banking business.

In a statement on Monday, HSBC said Amanda Murphy, currently the head of its commercial banking business in the United Kingdom, will lead commercial banking operations in South and Southeast Asia.

Frank Fang, who currently heads commercial banking for Hong Kong and Macau, will continue to lead the businesses in both markets and support clients as they capture opportunities arising from the Greater Bay Area, HSBC said.

Both executives will jointly lead Asia's commercial banking business.

Stuart Tait, who has been leading Asia Pacific commercial banking, will take up Murphy's role

