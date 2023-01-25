HSBC Mexico, Scotiabank announce shared ATM network with local lenders

MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - HSBC's Mexican unit joined an alliance of five other banks to make their ATMs available to all their shared customers in Mexico for cash withdrawals and balance enquiries without paying a fee, the banks said on Wednesday.

More than 9,000 Multired-branded ATMs will allow some 13.2 million customers from the Mexican unit of HSBC HSBA.L, Canada's Scotiabank BNS.TO and local providers BanBajio BBAJIOO.MX, Inbursa GFINBURO.MX, Banregio and Banca Mifel to access the shared network, the banks said in a joint statement.

HSBC's participation adds 5,600 Mexico ATMs to the network, the banks said, in addition to the 3,500 machines shared between the other five banks, which entered into a partnership in 2021.

"We are happy to share this alliance," said Pablo Elek, a consumer banking manager at HSBC Mexico, during a presentation for the new Multired network.

According to the Bank of Mexico, local cardholders make over 153 million interbank transactions at ATMs each year, totaling 463 billion pesos ($24.6 billion).

Banca Mifel, a private Mexican lender led by Daniel Becker has been bidding to buy Citigroup's C.N Mexican arm, Banamex. If successful, this would give Mifel a close to 12% market share, according to the country's securities commission.

($1 = 18.8083 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

