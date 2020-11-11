HSBC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.18, changing hands as high as $25.39 per share. HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.95 per share, with $39.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.39.

