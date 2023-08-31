HSBC Maintains Swiss Life Holding (SIX:SLHN) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Swiss Life Holding (SIX:SLHN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.63% Upside

As of August 9, 2023, the average one-year price target for Swiss Life Holding is 609.52. The forecasts range from a low of 481.57 to a high of $698.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.63% from its latest reported closing price of 546.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Swiss Life Holding is 20,615MM, a decrease of 2.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 47.60.

Swiss Life Holding Maintains 5.49% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.49%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Swiss Life Holding. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLHN is 0.21%, an increase of 8.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 2,610K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 401K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLHN by 11.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 241K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLHN by 6.17% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 163K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLHN by 9.31% over the last quarter.

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 162K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLHN by 8.89% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 98K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SLHN by 8.49% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.