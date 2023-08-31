HSBC Maintains Sonova Holding (SIX:SOON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Sonova Holding (SIX:SOON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.85% Upside

As of August 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonova Holding is 250.03. The forecasts range from a low of 190.89 to a high of $347.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.85% from its latest reported closing price of 234.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sonova Holding is 4,072MM, an increase of 8.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.42.

Sonova Holding Maintains 1.97% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.97%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 311 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonova Holding. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 6.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOON is 0.24%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 7,410K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 1,103K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,108K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOON by 9.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 668K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOON by 28.98% over the last quarter.

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 580K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares, representing a decrease of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOON by 25.22% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 428K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOON by 2.14% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 409K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 32.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOON by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.