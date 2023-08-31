HSBC Maintains Siemens (FWB:SIE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Siemens (FWB:SIE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.57% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Siemens is 185.73. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $260.40. The average price target represents an increase of 32.57% from its latest reported closing price of 140.10.

The projected annual revenue for Siemens is 77,274MM, an increase of 0.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

Siemens Maintains 3.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIE is 0.94%, an increase of 3.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.82% to 114,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,855K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,961K shares, representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 4.54% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 7,687K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,930K shares, representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 4.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,533K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,722K shares, representing a decrease of 3.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 4.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 4,101K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 3.78% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 3,284K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIE by 3.25% over the last quarter.

