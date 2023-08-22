HSBC Maintains ReNew Energy Global plc - (RNW) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 22, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of ReNew Energy Global plc - (NASDAQ:RNW) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.60% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ReNew Energy Global plc - is 8.13. The forecasts range from a low of 6.54 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 42.60% from its latest reported closing price of 5.70.

The projected annual revenue for ReNew Energy Global plc - is 1,360MM, a decrease of 98.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in ReNew Energy Global plc -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 6.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNW is 0.37%, an increase of 4.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.78% to 137,947K shares. The put/call ratio of RNW is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 76,501K shares representing 22.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard Life Aberdeen holds 8,325K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,339K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 69.52% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 8,166K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 4,334K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,738K shares, representing a decrease of 9.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 21.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,760K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,629K shares, representing a decrease of 49.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNW by 94.26% over the last quarter.

ReNew Energy Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of August 31, 2021, ReNew had a total capacity of approximately 10.2 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects.

