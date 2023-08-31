HSBC Maintains Renault (EPA:RNO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Renault (EPA:RNO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.85% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renault is 50.56. The forecasts range from a low of 33.33 to a high of $69.62. The average price target represents an increase of 35.85% from its latest reported closing price of 37.22.

The projected annual revenue for Renault is 49,440MM, a decrease of 5.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.48.

Renault Maintains 0.67% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.67%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 244 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renault. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RNO is 0.18%, a decrease of 13.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 33,958K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 8,548K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IGAAX - International Growth and Income Fund holds 3,371K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,531K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,534K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 8.63% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Growth Fund Class 1 holds 1,689K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,516K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,474K shares, representing an increase of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RNO by 1.91% over the last quarter.

