HSBC Maintains RACE (MTA:RACE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of RACE (MTA:RACE) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 970 funds or institutions reporting positions in RACE. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 5.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RACE is 0.54%, an increase of 4.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.80% to 67,432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 7,213K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,359K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 12.93% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,038K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,897K shares, representing a decrease of 70.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 47.58% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 2,900K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,955K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 7.32% over the last quarter.

WCMIX - WCM Focused International Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 2,475K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,532K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 15.80% over the last quarter.

Bank of Italy holds 2,296K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RACE by 12.85% over the last quarter.

