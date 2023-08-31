HSBC Maintains Puma SE (FWB:PUM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Puma SE (FWB:PUM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.88% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Puma SE is 71.97. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $103.95. The average price target represents an increase of 16.88% from its latest reported closing price of 61.58.

The projected annual revenue for Puma SE is 9,151MM, an increase of 3.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.52.

Puma SE Maintains 1.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Puma SE. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PUM is 0.17%, a decrease of 18.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.78% to 11,090K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,313K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,318K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 14.43% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 1,023K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 792K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 3.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 3.45% over the last quarter.

MFAIX - International Advantage Portfolio Class I holds 747K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 692K shares, representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PUM by 2.62% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 585K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

