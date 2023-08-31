HSBC Maintains Porsche Automobil Holding SE (FWB:PAH3) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC maintained coverage of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (FWB:PAH3) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.85% Upside

As of August 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Porsche Automobil Holding SE is 75.80. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $140.70. The average price target represents an increase of 52.85% from its latest reported closing price of 49.59.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Porsche Automobil Holding SE is 166MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.11.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE Maintains 5.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.25. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.16%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Porsche Automobil Holding SE. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 7.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAH3 is 0.19%, an increase of 5.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.47% to 10,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FINVX - Fidelity Series International Value Fund holds 1,951K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAH3 by 8.38% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 819K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 814K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAH3 by 8.47% over the last quarter.

FUSIX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity International Fund holds 583K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 56.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAH3 by 115.26% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 564K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing a decrease of 74.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAH3 by 46.74% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 483K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAH3 by 9.02% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.